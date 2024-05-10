20. Adaptive Immunity
Introduction to Adaptive Immunity
3:58 minutes
Problem 17.2a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Match the following choices to questions 1–4:
a. innate resistance
b. naturally acquired active immunity
c. naturally acquired passive immunity
d. artificially acquired active immunity
e. artificially acquired passive immunity
The type of protection resulting from recovery from an infection.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
18
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice