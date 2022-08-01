Peptidoglycan

in this video, we're going to introduce Pepto Glicken. And so Pepito Glicken is a rigid mesh like polly Sacha ride and protein mixture that is the main component of specifically bacterial cell walls. And so Petito Glicken is really a molecule that is specific to bacteria and it is not really found in Arcadia or and you carry it. And so that's something that's important to keep in mind. Now Petito Glicken provides structural support and it helps to provide or maintain rigidity for the cell since it is the main component of the bacterial cell walls. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice over here we're showing you a bacterial cell and we're focusing focusing mainly on the bacterial cell wall which is again the light blue layer that goes all the way around. And so if you zoom into that light blue layer, which you'll notice is that the structure is mainly composed of pepto. Why can't. And so what you see down below right here is the structure of Pep Tito Glicken and which will note here is that it consists of poly Sacha ride. Uh These are the policy Sacco ride components uh but then it also has these protein linkages. And so really Pepto Glicken is a policy Sacco ride and protein mixture. And so we'll get to talk a lot more about the structure of Pepto Glicken uh in our next video. But for now, this year concludes our brief introduction to Pep Tito blackened and we'll be able to get some practice in our next video.

