in this video, we're going to talk more details about Pep Tito Glicken structure. And so Pepito Glicken consists of repeating units of two different Mono Sacha rides. And these two different mono Sacha rides are going to be linked to each other, co Vaillant lee by a special type of bond known as a Beta 14 Glick acidic linkage. And so these two different mono sacha rides are number one N, acetyl glucosamine or Nag for short and and a Seattle mirror, Amick acid or Nam for short. And so these Nag and Nam sub units are going to be repetitive li linked together to create a long chain known as a Glicken chain. So the Glad hand chain is really just a sugar chain made up of repeating units of nag and nam repetitive li linked together. And so if we take a look at our image down below, on the left hand side over here, we're showing you an image representing peptidoglycan structure and notice that it consists of multiple Glicken chain. So each of these chains is referred to as a Glicken chain. So here we're showing you three glad hand chains right here. And each of those three Glicken chains consists of repeating nag and nam subunits. So notice that the nag sub units are in blue and the nam sub sub units are in green. And notice that the nag and nam repetitive li are going to be repetitive li linked to create these Glicken chains that you see here. And so in addition to these glide hand chains, which will notice is that there's also a four amino acid chain known as a tetra peptide, since Tetra is the prefix that means for and because these are amino acids, it's going to be a protein, a small peptide. And so this tetra peptide is going to be attached to each of the nam molecules. And so this tetra peptide is going to be important for the cell wall structure to give that cell wall extra virginity. And so if we take a look at our image down below, once again, in addition to these Glicken chains, what's linking these glad hand chains are these tetra peptide units that you see here. And so these tetra peptide units are going to be very, very important to link adjacent Glicken chains together. And so if we take a look at the image over here on the right hand side, notice that it's zooming into this specific region right here and within this specific region, which will be able to notice here is that we have a uh an acetyl glucosamine molecule right here. And this is again going to be the nag sub unit. And we have over here and then a settlement ceramic acid molecule right here. And this is going to be the nam sub unit. And so notice that the nag and nam some units are linked to each other via this bond that you see here. And this bond is what we call a beta 14 Glick acidic linkage. Gleick, ascetic linkages are uh linkages that will link mono sacha rides together. And so notice that branching off of the nam sub unit is a tetra peptide. And so this tetra peptide consists of four amino acids. Uh and so you can see the tetra peptide is right here each of these circles that you see here represents an amino acid. And so we can call this these here amino acids forming this tetra peptide change. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to peptidoglycan structure and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

