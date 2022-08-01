in this video, we're going to continue to talk more about the types of bacterial cell walls. And so the two types of bacterial cells, gram positive and gram negative bacteria are grouped by the structure of their cell walls. Now, gram positive bacteria which absorbed the gram stain, they have a sick peptidoglycan layer, whereas gram negative bacteria which do not absorb the gram stain only have a thin peptidoglycan layer. However, gram negative bacteria also had a complex outer membrane that the gram positive bacteria do not have. And so let's take a look at our image down below to get a better understanding of this. So notice on the left hand side, what we're showing you are gram positive cells. And on the right hand side we're showing you gram negative cells. And what you'll notice is that the grand positive cells over here on the right, they have a thick peptidoglycan layer. And so notice that the peptidoglycan layer is this layer here. That's m blow. It's very very very thick. Whereas if you take a look at the gram negative cells over here notice that their peptidoglycan layer is very very thin and comparison. And so here we can say that there is a thin peptidoglycan layer for gram negative cells now. Which will notice is that the grand positive cells, they do have a plasma membrane and inner membrane if you will. Which is right here, this is the plasma membrane but they do not have an outer membrane so the outer membrane is absent and grand positive cells. However, when you take a look at the gram negative cells, they have a thin potato blight hand layer but notice that they also have an outer membrane that's beyond their plasma membrane. So here's the plasma membrane. The outer membrane is this one that's out here. And so the outer membrane is going to be present for gram negative bacteria. And so these are some of the main differences between gram positive and gram negative. But there are also other differences that we'll get to talk more about as we move forward in our course. For now, this here is just the brief introduction to these two different types of bacterial cell walls, and so we'll be able to get some practice as we move forward and learn more as we move forward as well. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts