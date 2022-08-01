in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to bacterial cell walls. And so it's important to note that the water pressure on the inside of a bacterial cell is typically higher than its surroundings. And so there's higher water pressure on the inside of the cell and lower water pressure on the outside of the cell. And so this requires the bacterial cells to have a protective layer that surrounds the cell. And so this is why most bacterial cells have a cell wall and a cell wall can be defined as a semi rigid structural layer located on the outside of the membrane located on the outside of the cell membrane. And it is part of the cell envelope. So, recall from our previous lesson videos that the cell envelope is really just a term that's referring to all of the layers that surround the outside of the cell. And so it's the cell envelope includes. Um it's a collection of the cell wall, the cell membrane and an outer membrane as well if that outer membrane is present. So some bacteria as well learn moving forward in our course, will have two membranes. They'll have an inner membrane and then they'll also have an outer membrane. But we'll talk more about those later in our course. So down below, in our example, we're showing you how the cell wall protects the cell from rupturing from high water pressure that's found on the inside. And so here what we're showing you is that water is going towards the inside of the bacterial cell and so there is going to be high water pressure on the inside. And so this high water pressure that's on the inside of the bacterial cell is going to create the possibility of rupturing if there was not a cell wall. But thankfully most bacteria have a cell wall and so notice that the cell wall is this light blue layer that you see in between here and that cell wall is made of a molecule. It is made of a molecule that is called Pep Tito Glicken. And so you can see that we're labeling the cell wall as potato Glicken because that is the predominant molecule that makes up the cell wall. And we'll talk more about peptidoglycan as we move forward in our course. Now you'll also see that part of the cell envelope that the peptidoglycan cell wall is part of the cell envelope and the cell envelope also includes an outer membrane if it's present or capsule. And so you can see that going all the way around here. This is the outer membrane or the capsule. And then you have the peptidoglycan which is the cell wall itself uh in the light blue that goes all the way around. And then on the inside here, what you have is the inner membrane also known as the cell membrane. Well, just label here is the cell membrane. And so the cell membrane, it would be this layer. I'll do it in red. So it's easier to see. It's this layer that you see all the way around here. And so really this is showing you the outer layers that are surrounding a bacterial cell. And so we'll get to talk more about all of this here as we move forward in our course. Uh But for now, this here concludes our brief introduction to bacterial cell walls and I'll see you all in our next video.

