Peptide Interbridge

in this video, we're going to introduce the peptide inter bridge. And so the peptide inter bridge is the cross link between tetra peptides of adjacent Glicken chains. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here, on the left hand side, you should notice that this is the structure of Pepto Glicken. And we know that it consists of these Glicken chains which are repeating nag and nam sub units going across here. So here you can see three Glicken chains and branching off of these glad hand chains are these tetra peptides which you can see at these positions. And so these are the tetra peptides that we had talked about in our previous lesson video now, which will also notice is that in between these tetra peptides are these inter bridges which you can see here and here and here and here and so those gray little circles that you see there are amino acids that serve as the peptide inter bridge. Now. Uh these peptide inter bridges are really only found in gram positive cells. They are not going to be found in gram negative cells. And so the tetra peptides are going to be linked directly to each other in gram negative cell walls. And so you won't see peptide inter bridges in gram negative cell walls. You'll only see the peptide inter bridges and gram positive cell walls. And so this peptide inter bridge is going to be important for these grand positive cells because it helps to form an interconnected network of these pepto Glicken fibers. And so what you can see here is once again, these little bridges that I'm highlighting here and blue are the peptide inter bridges. And so this image over here on the right hand side is really just a zoom in of this specific region that you see here. And so when you zoom in, you can see the nam and nag repeating subunits branching off of the nam. You have the tetra peptides and uh linking cross linking these tetra peptides is this peptide inter bridge. And once again the peptide inter bridge is going to be this region that you see right here. And so this is going to help to give Pepito Glicken a stronger structure and help to link all of these glad hand chains together. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to the peptide inter bridge and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

