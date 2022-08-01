in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to helmets. And so helmets are yet another group of eukaryotes. More specifically, they are eukaryotic parasitic worms that will live at the expense of a host, which means that they tend to harm the host and tend to cause disease within the host, that they in fact now helmets are not technically microorganisms because some of them can be quite large, however, their eggs and their larva are microscopic. And so that's why helmets can be a focus within the field of microbiology. Now, helmets include flatworms and roundworms and tapeworms as well. And we'll show you some examples of helmets down below in our image. Now over here on the left hand side, notice once again that we're showing you a little snippet of our map of the lesson on the microbial world and we're focusing in on the microscopic. You carry out specifically the helmets here in this video. And so we're showing you a bunch of different examples of helmets over here on the right hand side, including and celeste. Oh, Maduro. Donnelly and carabias, vermiculite paris trickery is tricky era diploma medium Canon. Um Try canela spirals and skits to Soma men, Sony. And so these are all different examples of helmets. And so you can see that they are tapeworms and pin worms and whip worms and things of that nature. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to helmets and once again, we'll be able to talk more about this group of organisms later in our course. But for now, I'll see you all in our next video.

