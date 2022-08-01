Protists:Protozoa

in this video, we're going to continue to talk about the protests but more specifically introduce the protozoa. And so protozoa is actually the plural form of the word and the singular form is protozoan. And so these protozoa are once again a diverse group of eukaryotes. But they're important distinguishing feature is that they are uni cellular eukaryotes and they have a lot of similarities to animals. And so sometimes they're referred to as animal like protests. Now, these protozoa once again, they are a diverse group and so they have a wide variety of different shapes. As you can see down below in our image, they can also reproduce sexually or a sexually. But unlike algae and unlike fungi and plants, these protozoa do not have cell walls. Now, most protozoa are going to be motile, which means that they are able to move around within their environments and they ingest organic materials or materials that contain carbon and hydrogen as a food source. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, over here, on the left hand side, notice once again, we're showing you the little snippet of our map of the lesson on the microbial world. And we're focusing in on the microscopic. You carry out specifically the protozoa in this video. And so notice over here on the right, we have a bunch of images of examples of protozoa including giardia. Do our analysis blast Blefary Esma japonica, um trypanosomiasis, Cruzi Central picks a sack, Yuliana plasmodium vivax, which is the cause of malaria and amoeba proteus. And so you can see that the protozoa are once again a diverse group of eukaryotes, but they are all single cell. They're all uni cellular. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to the protozoa. And once again, we'll be able to talk more about this group later in our course. But for now this concludes this introduction and I'll see you all in our next video

