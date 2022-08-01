Introduction to Eukarya

So now that we've introduced the pro carry oats bacteria and archaea. In our previous lesson videos in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to you Correa. And so it turns out that the term you carry a is actually the plural form of the word and the singular form is actually you carry yogurt. And these are referring to organisms in one of the three domains of life. And so again recall from our previous lesson videos that there are three domains of life bacteria, Archaea and you carry a. Now the eukaryotic cells contain a membrane bound nucleus. Unlike the pro carry attic cells like bacteria and archaea that lack a membrane bound nucleus and you carry attic cells can either be uni cellular meaning that they're just made up of one single cell or eukaryotic organisms could be multi cellular meaning that they're made up of multiple cells. And it turns out that the domain you carry, it includes the four eukaryotic kingdoms of plants, animals, fungi and protests and the protests include the algae and the protozoa. Now, even though the domain you carry, it includes these four kingdoms, microbiologists tend to study only the microscopic eukaryotes. And so mainly microbiologists will be focusing on the fungi, algae, protozoa and helmets. And those are really the ones that are going to be the microscopic eukaryotes and the ones that are of main focus in the field of microbiology. And so if we take a look at our image down below, which will notice is that we're showing you the map of the microbial world. And already in our previous lesson videos, we've covered the pro carry out. So you can see that it's great out because we already covered it. And so moving forward here, we're going to talk about the microscopic eukaryotes, which can be uni cellular or multi cellular, and they're going to have a membrane bound nucleus. And so when it comes to this domain, you Correa, um notice that the microscopic uh, eukaryotic organisms are going to include the fun guy, the protests, which includes algae and protozoa as well as helmets. And so moving forward, we'll talk about each of these groups and introduce them briefly. And then what you can see is last but not least, we have the a cellular infectious agents here which are not eukaryotes. Uh, these are not cellular organisms. They are a cellular infectious agents. And again, we'll talk about those later in our course after we introduced the eukaryotes. And so this year concludes our introduction to the UK area. And again, we'll talk more about these groups, fungi protests and helmets as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

