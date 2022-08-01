Protists:Algae

in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to protests, specifically algae. Now, algae is actually the plural form of the word. The singular form is alga. And once again, algae are a diverse group of eukaryotes, but specifically algae are photosynthetic eukaryotes, which means that they perform photosynthesis. And so they are also sometimes referred to as plant like protests. And so, uh, what you'll notice is that algae have a lot of similarities to plants in many ways, But one of the main differences between algae and plants is the algae can either be uni cellular or they can be multi cellular as well. And we'll be able to see some examples of that down below in our image. Now, algae are a diverse group of eukaryotes. They have a wide variety of shapes as you can see down below in our image, they can reproduce either sexually or a sexually. And they have cell walls that are made of cellulose, which is similar to how plants make their cell walls. Algae are usually found near the surface of either salt or fresh water or in moist terrestrial habitat. So they tend to like moisture and being wet environments. So if we take a look at our image down below, over here, on the left hand side, notice again, we're showing you a little snippet of our map of the lesson on the microbial world, focusing in on the microscopic. You carry ups and notice once again the algae are one of the groups within protests. And so over here we have a bunch of different examples of algae and you can see that they come in all different kinds of shapes and they can have different features as well. But they tend to be photo synthetic and very similar to plants. And so notice up here at the top left we have Odin tele, our ETa, we have your Adina elegance, you'd arena elegance. Then we have macro assistance pie peripheral uh which is also known as brown algae. Then we have Dean O brien divergence, also known as golden algae, valve, ox cart, terry and fake Asustek us right here. And so there are a bunch of these are just a small subset of some of the different types of algae. Um but for now this year concludes our brief introduction to algae. And once again we'll be able to learn a lot more about this group of organisms later in our course and we'll be able to press apply some of these concepts in our practice. So I'll see you all in our next video.

