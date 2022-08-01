in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to fungi. And so fun guy is actually a plural term and the singular word is actually fungus. And so fungi are a diverse group of eukaryotes. They range from being uni cellular yeasts that are just made up of just one single cell to multi cellular filament. It's molds to even larger and more multi cellular mushrooms. And unlike plants, fungi actually do not carry out photosynthesis. And also unlike plants which have cell walls made of a policy Ackroyd called cellulose, fungi have cell walls made of another policy Sacco ride called chitin. Now, uh, fungi tend to harvest their energy from organic materials and the term organic is referring to molecules that have or contain carbon and hydrogen. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here, on the left hand side, notice that we're showing you a little snippet of our map of the lesson of the microbial world, focusing in on the microscopic eukaryotes and mainly focusing in on the fun guy here And so notice that fun guy are a diverse group of eukaryotes. They range from being single celled or uni cellular yeasts like sacrifices services uh which you can see the image of the yeast cells right here and they can be used for making wine and beer and even bread as well. Which is why we have those images at the top here, fungi can also be multi cellular filaments, molds like what you can see down here, like penicillium rubens for example, which is the first mold discovered to produce penicillin, an antibiotic that can kill bacteria. Um and what you'll notice is over here we have an image of a Petri dish that is growing mold and uh some bread that is also growing mold on it as well. Now on the far right, what we have is even larger and more macroscopic, more multi cellular mushrooms, which are also an example of fungi such as m. Anita, musk aria, which is also known as fly bagaric. And so what you can see here is that fungi are a diverse group of organisms and they are part of the eukaryotic domain. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to fungi, and we'll be able to talk about some of the other groups of uh, eukaryotes as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts