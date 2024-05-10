11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth
Problem 7.18a
Which of the following is (are) true? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Scalpels are critical equipment.
b. Endoscopes are noncritical equipment.
c. Stethoscopes are noncritical equipment.
d. Anesthesia tubing is semicritical equipment.
e. Critical equipment contacts intact skin.
