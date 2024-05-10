11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth
You are collecting a sample from a deep wound for analysis by the clinical microbiology
lab. Which of the following is not a consideration as you undertake this process?
a. Avoiding the skin as the wound is swabbed
b. Using an anaerobic culture tube
c. Disinfecting the tube before collecting the sample
d. Washing your hands before and after sample collection
e. Using complex media
