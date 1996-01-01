Learn the toughest concepts covered in Physics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Suppose that you used some geometry and kinematics to estimate that the Earth goes around the Sun with an orbital speed of approximately 30,000 m/s (60,000 mph), and that the Sun is approximately 150 million kilometers away from the Earth. Use this information to estimate the mass of the Sun.
You're on a satellite orbiting an unknown planet. The only property of this planet that you know is that days are 18 hours long. Your onboard sensors show that you're orbiting at 16,000 km above the surface, with a velocity of 3 km/s. You look down and notice that you're always above the same point on that planet as you orbit around it.
Calculate the mass of the planet.