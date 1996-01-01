Which statement best explains how to distinguish between an element and a compound?
A
Compounds consist of only one type of atom, while elements contain two or more types of atoms.
B
Elements are always found as molecules, while compounds are always found as atoms.
C
Both elements and compounds can be separated into simpler substances by physical means.
D
An element consists of only one type of atom, while a compound contains two or more different elements chemically bonded together.
1
Understand the definition of an element: An element is a pure substance made up of only one type of atom. For example, oxygen (O) consists solely of oxygen atoms.
Understand the definition of a compound: A compound is a pure substance formed when two or more different elements are chemically bonded together in fixed proportions. For example, water (H\_2O) contains hydrogen and oxygen atoms bonded together.
Recognize that elements cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means, while compounds can be broken down into their constituent elements through chemical reactions.
Note that physical separation methods (like filtration or distillation) cannot separate elements or compounds into simpler substances; chemical methods are required for compounds.
Therefore, the key distinction is that an element contains only one type of atom, whereas a compound contains two or more different elements chemically bonded together.
