In which classification of matter are the components chemically combined?
A
Heterogeneous mixture
B
Homogeneous mixture
C
Element
D
Compound
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classifications of matter: elements, compounds, homogeneous mixtures, and heterogeneous mixtures.
Recall that an element consists of only one type of atom and cannot be broken down chemically into simpler substances.
Recognize that mixtures (both homogeneous and heterogeneous) contain two or more substances physically combined, meaning their components retain their individual properties and are not chemically bonded.
Identify that a compound is a substance formed when two or more elements are chemically combined in fixed proportions, resulting in new chemical properties.
Conclude that the classification of matter where components are chemically combined is a compound.
