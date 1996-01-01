Which of the following statements is true about all alloys?
A
All alloys contain only metallic elements.
B
All alloys are compounds formed by chemical reactions between metals.
C
All alloys are homogeneous mixtures of two or more elements.
D
All alloys have a fixed composition and definite chemical formula.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an alloy. An alloy is a mixture composed primarily of metallic elements, but it can also contain non-metallic elements. It is not necessarily a compound formed by chemical reactions.
Step 2: Recognize that alloys are generally homogeneous mixtures, meaning their composition is uniform throughout the sample, but they are not compounds with fixed chemical formulas.
Step 3: Analyze the given statements: (a) 'All alloys contain only metallic elements' is false because some alloys include non-metallic elements (e.g., carbon in steel).
Step 4: The statement 'All alloys are compounds formed by chemical reactions between metals' is incorrect because alloys are mixtures, not compounds formed by chemical bonding.
Step 5: The statement 'All alloys have a fixed composition and definite chemical formula' is false because alloys can have variable compositions and do not have fixed formulas like compounds do. Therefore, the true statement is that all alloys are homogeneous mixtures of two or more elements.
