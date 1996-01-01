Which of the following is best classified as a mixture?
A
Pure water (H_2O)
B
Carbon dioxide (CO_2)
C
Sodium chloride (NaCl)
D
Air
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a pure substance and a mixture. A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct chemical properties, while a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined without fixed proportions.
Examine each option: Pure water (H_2O) is a compound with a fixed chemical formula, so it is a pure substance.
Carbon dioxide (CO_2) is also a compound with a fixed chemical formula, making it a pure substance as well.
Sodium chloride (NaCl) is an ionic compound with a definite composition, so it is a pure substance.
Air is a combination of different gases (mainly nitrogen, oxygen, and small amounts of other gases) physically mixed together without fixed proportions, so it is best classified as a mixture.
