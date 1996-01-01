Understand the definition of a homogeneous mixture: it is a mixture that has a uniform composition and appearance throughout, meaning you cannot distinguish the different components with the naked eye.
Analyze each option to determine if the components are evenly distributed: for example, oil and water separate into layers because they are immiscible, so this mixture is heterogeneous.
Consider salt water: when salt dissolves in water, it forms a solution where the salt ions are evenly dispersed at the molecular level, making it a homogeneous mixture.
Look at sand and iron filings: these are two distinct solid substances that do not dissolve into each other and can be physically separated, so this mixture is heterogeneous.
Examine granite: it is a solid rock composed of different minerals visibly mixed together, so it is a heterogeneous mixture.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules