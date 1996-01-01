Multiple Choice
You come across an open container that is filled with two liquids. Which of the following best describes the contents of the container?
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Classify each of the following as an element, compound or mixture.
a) Ammonia, NH3
b) Gold bar
c) Orange juice
d) Wine
e) Saline solution
|Sample
|Mass CO2
|Mass C
|Mass O2
|1
|44.00 g
|12.00 g
|32.00 g
|2
|22.00 g
|6.00 g
|16.00 g
|3
|88.00 g
|24.00 g
|64.00 g