Which statement best describes the difference between elements and compounds?
A
Elements consist of only one type of atom, while compounds are made of two or more different elements chemically combined.
B
Compounds consist of only one type of atom, while elements are made of two or more different elements.
C
Both elements and compounds are mixtures of different substances.
D
Elements can be separated into simpler substances by chemical means, but compounds cannot.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of an element: An element is a pure substance that consists of only one type of atom. For example, oxygen (O) is an element made up entirely of oxygen atoms.
Understand the definition of a compound: A compound is a pure substance formed when two or more different elements are chemically combined in fixed proportions. For example, water (H\_2O) is a compound made of hydrogen and oxygen atoms bonded together.
Recognize that elements cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means because they are the simplest form of matter with unique atoms.
Know that compounds can be broken down into their constituent elements by chemical means, such as chemical reactions, because they are made of different elements bonded together.
Compare the options given and identify that the correct statement is: 'Elements consist of only one type of atom, while compounds are made of two or more different elements chemically combined.' This accurately reflects the fundamental difference between elements and compounds.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules