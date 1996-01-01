Because it is a pure substance with a fixed composition.
B
Because it consists of two or more substances physically combined, each retaining its own properties.
C
Because its components are chemically bonded together.
D
Because it contains only one type of atom.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a mixture: A mixture is a combination of two or more substances that are physically combined, not chemically bonded, and each substance retains its own chemical properties.
Recognize that a solution is a type of mixture where one substance (the solute) is dissolved in another (the solvent), forming a homogeneous mixture.
Note that because the components in a solution are physically combined, they can be separated by physical means such as evaporation or filtration.
Contrast this with a pure substance, which has a fixed composition and chemical bonds holding its atoms or molecules together, meaning it cannot be separated by physical methods.
Therefore, a solution is classified as a mixture because it consists of two or more substances physically combined, each retaining its own properties.
