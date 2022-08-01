here, we're going to say that the physicist Max Plank and Albert Einstein theorized that light was made of packets off or particles of electromagnetic radiation. Now we're going to say that this light, particle or packet are referred to as a photon, and if we're talking about a cluster of them, we can also use the term quantum now to calculate its energy. We use Plank's constant when it comes to light, and it uses the variable H and it's equal to 6.626 times 10 to the negative. 34 jewels, times seconds. So just keep in mind when we're looking for the energy of light, we're gonna incorporate Plank's constant. So now that we know this, click on to the next video and let's take a look at some formulas that are important when calculating the energy of life.

