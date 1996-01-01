Welcome back everyone in this example. We need to determine the energy for a single photon of radiation that has a frequency that measures 3.96 times 10 to the 15th power inverse seconds. Our first step is to recall that frequency is represented by this symbol and its typically expressed in units of hertz, which we should recall are equivalent to inverse seconds. And so this way we can recall our formula to calculate the energy of a photon which we should say is equal to Planck's constant, which is then multiplied by our value for our frequency. And so plugging in what we know, we can recall that plank's constant is equal to the value 6. times 10 to the negative 34th power with units of jewels times seconds, which is then multiplied. I'm sorry. That's jules time seconds. This is multiplied by our frequency given in the prompt as 3.96 times 10 to the 15th power inverse seconds. And so it's important that we have this in in for seconds because we can cancel our units of seconds in the numerator with inverse seconds. Here in the denominator. This leaves us with our final unit as jewels for energy. And what we're going to yield is the result of 2.62 times 10 to the negative 18th powered jewels as the energy of a single photon based on our given frequency measurement. And so this would be our final answer to complete this example which is going to correspond to choice D in the multiple choice I hope that everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below, and I'll see everyone in the next practice video.

