9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
Problem
Iron is commonly found as Fe, Fe2+, and Fe3+. (c) The third ionization energy of Fe is Ei3 = +2952 kJ/mol. What is the longest wavelength of light that could ionize Fe2+1g2 to Fe3+1g2?
Relevant Solution
