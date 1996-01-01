Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Red light with a wavelength of 660 nm from a 3.0 mW diode laser shines on a solar cell. (b) How much current (in amperes) flows in the circuit of the solar cell if all the photons are absorbed by the cell and each photon produces one electron?

Relevant Solution
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.