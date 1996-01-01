Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

One watt (W) is equal to 1 J/s. Assuming that 5.0% of the energy output of a 75 W light bulb is visible light and that the average wavelength of the light is 550 nm, how many photons are emitted by the light bulb each second?

