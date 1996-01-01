General Chemistry
9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
Problem
The dissociation energy of a carbon-bromine bond is typically about 276 kJ/mol. (a) What is the maximum wavelength of photons that can cause C-Br bond dissociation?
