under lattice formation energy. We talked about ions forming an ionic solid, but in lattice association energy, we're doing the opposite here. It's the change in energy of one mole off solid crystal as its scattered into gaseous ions. So here we would have our sodium chloride solid. And what would happen is we would split it up into its ions here. So gashes, sodium ion and gashes. Chloride island This reaction is Indo thermic. Here we absorb energy in order to break the bond in order to split it up into its ions and because we're absorbing energy. That's why Delta H now is positive in terms of science. Now we're going to stay here. The more positive you're lattice energy value than the more Indo thermic the reaction will be.

