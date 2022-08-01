here. We're going to say that lattice formation energy is the change in energy. When separated gaseous ions combined to form an ionic solid. So here we're gonna have sodium ion in its gaseous state chloride ion in its gaseous state. They're opposite charges Causes them to combine together to give us an A C L solid realize here that were forming bonds. So it is an ex, a thermic reaction. That's why Delta h years negative. Now, in an extra thermic reaction, we release energy in order to create this new bond and realize here that theme or negative the lattice energy value than the mawr eggs a thermic the reaction becomes so just remember more dealing with lattice formation energy. We have gaseous ions as reactant, and they combine together to give us a mole of an ionic solid

