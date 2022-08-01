Location of Transcription & Translation

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on pro carry attic gene expression by first talking about the location of transcription and translation, which is different between eukaryotes and pro curios. And so in eukaryotes or in eukaryotic organisms that have a nucleus transcription. First occurs in the nucleus of the eukaryotic organisms and then later translation will occur in the cytoplasm or in the rough end, a plasmid, articulable or rough er of the eukaryotic cell. Now in pro carry outs on the other hand, which lack a membrane bound nucleus transcription and translation. Both occur simultaneously in the cell's cytoplasm, specifically in the region of the cell known as the nuclear thyroid. And so the nuclear OID uh noticed in our image down below that we're showing you the locations of transcription as a star and the location of translation as this green shape that you see here. And so notice on the left we're showing you pro carry outs and on the right we're showing you eukaryotes and notice that pro Kerasiotes uh they have this nuclear oid region represented by this dashed circle here and that nuclear oid region is not membrane bound. So it's not to be confused with the nucleus that is found in eukaryotic cells which is membrane bound. And so notice that with the UK roads they have a nucleus a membrane bound nucleus. And this is the location of transcription transcription represented by the star here is going to occur in the nucleus of eukaryotes and translation. Notice does not occur in the nucleus translation will occur outside of the nucleus. Either and the rough end a plasma critical um or the rough er or just somewhere in the cytoplasm. Now, with the pro corrodes over here on the left again, they have this nuclear oid region, not to be confused with the nucleus. And the nuclear Lloyd is not membrane bound. And that's why you can see it's represented by this dashed line and which you'll notice is that transcription which is again represented by the star and translation. Uh this shape right here both occur simultaneously in the cell's cytoplasm, specifically in this nucleotide region. And so this box that you see right here is labeling the cytoplasm of the cells. Okay. And so which you'll notice is that in pro carry outs and in new carry out the locations of transcription and translation are going to be different. And so this is uh concludes our brief introduction to the location of transcription and translation. And we'll be able to get some practice and learn more about pro carry attic gene expression as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

