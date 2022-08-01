Prokaryotic Sigma (σ) Factors

in this video we're going to further emphasize the importance of pro carry attic sigma factors. And so recall in our previous lesson videos when we talked about the initiation of transcription, we mentioned that sigma factors are important for pro carry outs to initiate transcription. And so here we're recalling from our previous lesson videos that pro carry attic transcription initiation requires a sigma factor molecule and the sigma factor molecule is going to bind to the promoter sequence and helped to recruit the RNA. Preliminary so that the RNA polymerase can bind and initiate transcription. Now cells can actually have many different sigma factors and these different sigma factors can recognize different promoters on the DNA. And so different sigma factors are needed to express different genes within precarious. Now standard sigma factors are going to be sigma factors that are used for expressing genes during routine growth. And so standard sigma factors are almost always going to be expressed because they're always needed for a routine growth. However, alternative sigma factors are going to recognize different promoters and control expression of alternative gene groups And these alternative gene groups do not are not routinely expressed. And so these alternative gene groups are only going to be needed and very specific very certain scenarios. And so these alternative sigma factors will need to be present in order for these alternative gene groups to be expressed. For example, alternative sigma factors control the expression of specific gene group during heat shock and bacterial cells. And so that's what we're showing you over here on the left hand side is just the example of these alternative sigma factors. And so again, these sigma factors are only present and pro carry outs and they are not used by you curios. And so over here on the top what we have is a pro carry attic cell and notice it saying it isn't that hot, I'll be fine. And so this pro carry out excel is just in its normal temperature conditions. However, if we heat shock this bacterial cell here by applying lots of heat in a short period of time. Uh then uh this bacterial cell will need to rely on heat shock proteins and those heat shock proteins will need to be expressed. And the only way those Heat shock proteins can be expressed is if the appropriate sigma factors are available. And so if the sigma factor is present, like what we see over here on the left hand side, then transcription of the heat shot jeans will occur. And those heat shock proteins will protect the bacterial cell from high temperatures. And so notice on the left hand side over here we're showing you the bacterial cells surviving the heat shot and it's saying the heat never bothered me Anyways. Now on the right hand side, what we're showing you is what happens if the sigma factor is not present. If the sigma factor is absent and not available then no transcription of the heat shock genes will occur. And if there are no heat shock proteins made, then that is ultimately going to lead to the death of the bacterial self. And so these pro carry attic sigma factors must be present in order for these specific genes to be expressed at the right time when they are needed. And so over here, on the right hand side, we're just showing you some examples of gene groups that are regulated by alternative sigma factors. Not that you need to memorize this list here, but just showing you a few different examples. For example, Heat shock, like what we just talked about relies on the presence of very specific alternative sigma factors, the stationary phase of survival during a normal growth curve for bacteria nitrogen assimilation flow gellar synthesis, misfolded protein response and ion transport and uptake are all examples of some processes that require and rely on alternative sigma factors. And so really the biggest takeaway from this video is that pro carry arctic organisms rely on sigma factor molecules to initiate transcription during very specific um for very specific genes to be expressed. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on pro carry attic sigma factors and we'll be able to apply these concepts as we move forward and learn more about pro carry attic gene expression as well. So, I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts