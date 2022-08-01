Monocistronic mRNA vs. Polycistronic mRNA

in this video we're going to briefly differentiate between monos histrionic M. R. N. A. And policy histrionic M. R. N. A. And so you Kerasiotes tend to only make mono sis tronic M R N. A. Whereas pro carry outs on the other hand, they can either make monos histrionic MRNA. Or they could make policy. S Tronic Mrna. Now Mona's S tronic as its name implies with the root mono is referring to M. RNA molecules that can only carry one single gene. Whereas polish histrionic on the other hand, as its name implies with the root poly, which means many or multiple is referring to M. RNA molecules carrying multiple jeans. Now these policies, Tronic M RNA molecules tend to contain what are known as spacers and these spacers are random non coding sequences that are found in between different genes. And so if we take a look at our image down below, which will notice is on the left hand side, we're focusing in on mono sis tronic M. RNA molecules. And again, the route mono means that it's only gonna contain one single gene. And so notice that this monos astronomy M. RNA molecule only has one gene which is jean A. And this gene A. Is being flanked by Stark Odin and a stop code on and the gene A. And codes for protein as you see here. And so because there's only one single gene gene A. This is a mono SIs tronic M RNA molecule now within gene A If it is a eukaryotic monos S. Tronic Mrna. Uh there will be introns and exons and again we know that the entrance get removed whereas the Exxon's are going to remain and get spliced together. But eukaryotic organisms tend to make monos. S. Tronic M. RNA. Like what you see here containing only a single gene such as gina. Now on the right hand side, of course, what we're showing you is holly sis tronic Mariana. And again, the route poly means many or multiple. And so it's going to contain multiple genes. So notice that in the image not only does it contain gene A. Which codes for protein A. But it also contains jean B. Which codes for a protein B. And so because there are two genes within this M. RNA molecule right here, gina and jean B. This is an example of a policy S tronic M. RNA molecule. Now I've noticed that in between jean A and jean B. Uh is this region right here in pink. And this region here in pink is what we call the spacer. And so once again, the spacer region is going to be a random non coding sequence that's found in between different genes. Uh Again, spacers are not to be confused with entrances because introns are not found in between different genes. Entrants are found within a single gene and those entrance eventually would get removed. Okay. But the spacers are not found inside jean. The spaces are found in between different genes. And so once again eukaryotes tend to only make mono sis sis tronic M. RNA. Like what you see over here. However, pro Kerasiotes can make either mono or policy. S tronic so prokaryotes can do either of these and we'll be able to see some examples of policy S tronic M RNA molecules later in our course when we start to talk about the lack opteron um and operations and pro curios. But for now this year concludes our brief lesson on the difference between Mona's Histrionic Amarna and policies. Tronic Amarna and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

