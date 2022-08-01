Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic mRNA

in this video, we're going to briefly point out some of the important differences between pro carry attic and eukaryotic Martinez. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that Eukaryotic Martinez must be processed after transcription. For example, the addition of a five prime cap and the addition of a poly a tail as well as the removal of entrance all must occur. Uh And for eukaryotic M. R. And S to be expressed. However, pro carry attic Martinez actually do not have any entrance. And so these pro carry attic Martinez do not require processing after transcription, like what Eukaryotic Mrna is require and so on the left hand side over here, what we're showing you is a pro carry attic Mrna, which will notice consists only of Exxon's and there are no entrance and the pro carry attic mrna. However, with the eukaryotic M. R. N. A. Again recall from our previous lesson videos that the Mrna is initially transcribed as a premature mrna. A pre mrna that contains both exxons and entrance. And so the entrance are these blue regions. And we know from our previous lesson videos that these introns must be removed during the RNA processing and spicing as well as adding the addition of a five prime cap and a poly a tail. And so this is what a eukaryotic Mrna fully mature you carry out again, Mrna might look like And so you can compare the differences between the two and so this year concludes our brief lesson on procreative versus eukaryotic and Marnie. So I'll see you all in our next video

