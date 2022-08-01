Simultaneous Transcription & Translation in Prokaryotes

in this video, we're going to further emphasize the idea of simultaneous transcription and translation. That occurs only in pro corrodes and not in eukaryotes. And so unlike eukaryotes or eukaryotic organisms that have a nucleus and have transcription and translation occur in different locations within the cell. Pro carry arctic organisms or pro carry oats. Uh and their pro carry attic gene expression can actually start translation of a messenger RNA before the messenger RNA. Or the Mrna is even fully synthesized. And so free ribosomes that are in the cytoplasm of the pro carry attic cell are able to bind to the messenger RNA and initiate translation while the messenger RNA is still being transcribed before the messenger RNA is even fully synthesized. And in fact multiple ribosomes are capable of translating the M. R. N. A. At once, making pro carry attic gene expression very, very efficient because transcription, transcription and translation can occur simultaneously and that's again very efficient. Now once again, this simultaneous transcription and translation only occurs in pro Kerasiotes. It does not occur in eukaryotes because in eukaryotes transcription and translation occur in different locations within the cell because the eukaryotes have a membrane bound nucleus, whereas in precarious they do not have a membrane bound nucleus. And this allows for transcription and translation to both occur in the same place in the cytoplasm of the pro carry its. And so if we take a look at this image down below, what it's focusing on is the simultaneous transcription and translation that occurs only in pro Karros. And so what you'll notice is that here, what we have is the RNA preliminaries which is in the process of elongating the messenger RNA. And so transcription is in the process in the middle of its formation. The messenger RNA is still being formed here. But what you'll notice is that ribosomes, these green structures that you see here, we can label them as ribosomes are capable of binding to the messenger RNA at this ribosome binding site over here and uh starting the translation process before transcription is even over. And so transcription and translation are occurring simultaneously. And you'll notice that each of these ribosomes are creating a protein binding amino acids together. And you'll notice that there can be multiple ribosomes bound to the messenger RNA at once so that multiple proteins are being built simultaneously as the RNA polymerase is continuing transcription. And once again this simultaneous transcription and translation only occurs in pro Kerasiotes like bacteria for example, that do not have a nucleus but simultaneous transcription translation does not occur in eukaryotes. And so this year concludes our lesson on simultaneous transcription and translation and precarious and we'll be able to get some practice moving forward with these concepts as well as learn more about pro periodic gene expression. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts