Amines by Reduction Practice Problems
When two different carboxylic acid derivatives were reduced using LiAlH 4, the same primary amine product was obtained. Draw the structures of the two carboxylic acid derivatives used as reactants.
Which of the following reagents can be used to convert the given starting material to the desired compound?
Show how the following transformation can be accomplished.
(R)-2-bromopentane → (S)-pentan-2-amine
Show how you would make each of the compounds shown below using 2-methylaniline as your starting material.
Show how you would make 3-methylphenol using 3-methylaniline as your starting material.
Show how to synthesize the following compound from 2-methylaniline. You can use any necessary reagents to accomplish the synthesis.
Show how to synthesize the following compound using benzene as your starting material and any other reagents of four or fewer carbon atoms.
Show how to synthesize the following compound from benzene.
(Hint: The synthesis requires diazonium ions)
2-ethyl-5-hydroxybenzoic acid
Show how to synthesize the following compound from benzene.
(Hint: The synthesis requires diazonium ions)
4-ethoxyaniline
Show how to synthesize the following aromatic compound from benzene or toluene by aromatic nitration, followed by reduction.
The two most general amine syntheses are the reduction of amides and the reductive amination of carbonyl compounds. Show how to accomplish the synthesis shown below using one of the techniques described above.