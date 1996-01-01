4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Ring Strain Practice Problems
Ring Strain Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
cis-1,2-diethylcyclopropane has a larger heat of combustion than that of the trans isomer. Determine the more stable isomer. Explain your answer using drawings.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the total strain energy of cyclooctane using the values shown below.
Actual heat of formation of cyclooctane = −29.7 kcal/mol
Strainless heat of formation of cyclooctane = −39.4 kcal/mol