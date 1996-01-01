Alkene Stability Practice Problems
Identify the isoprene units in the given terpenes. (Note: Terpenes with cross-links or rings can form linkages between carbon atoms other than C1 and C4 of the isoprene unit.)
Looking at the values of heat of hydrogenation, determine whether cyclohexa-1,4-diene or cyclohexa-1,3-diene is more stable.
When one equivalent of Br2 reacts with 2,3-dimethylbuta-1,3-diene, two alkene products are formed. Determine which alkene is more stable. Why?
In which of the following pairs of species is the first one more stable than the second one?
Rank the following substances in order of increasing stability.
cis-5-decene; (Z)-3,6-diethyloct-4-ene; (Z)-5,6-dimethyldec-5-ene; trans-5-decene
Arrange the following alkenes according to their heat of hydrogenation (From lowest to highest).
Identify which member in each pair is more stable than the other. Also, calculate their energy difference in KJ/mol using the table given below.
A double bond is usually more stable in an endocyclic position of a five-membered ring than in the exocyclic position. Comparing the estimated hydrogenation energies of the two pairs given below.
The first pair shows an energy difference of about 5 KJ/mol while the second pair shows an energy difference of about 9 KJ/mol.
Explain this discrepancy and suggest which number should be trusted under this effect.
Which of the following alkenes are stable, and which ones are unstable? Support your answer with a suitable reason.
a. trans-3,4-dibromocyclopent-1-ene
b. 1,2-dibromocyclopent-1-ene
c. trans-cyclooctene
d. trans-1,2-dibromocyclopent-1-ene
Predict which one of the given isomers is most stable and which one is least stable.
cis-But-2-ene and trans-but-2-ene have an energy difference of 4 KJ/mol. On the other hand, the trans isomer of 2,2,5,5-tetramethylhex-3-ene has about 40 KJ/mol lower energy than the cis isomer. Explain the reason behind this very high stability of the trans isomer of 2,2,5,5-tetramethylhex-3-ene.