What is the Relationship Between Isomers? Practice Problems
Determine the stereoisomeric relationship among the structures of pair (a) and the structures of pair (b).
Identify each of the given pairs as either constitutional isomers, enantiomers, diastereomers, or identical compounds.
Identify whether each of the following pairs represents constitutional isomers, enantiomers, diastereomers, or identical compounds.
From the list of the isomers given below, select all the structures which are:
(a) achiral compounds
(b) enantiomers
(c) diastereomers
(d) meso compounds
Provide the relationship between stereoisomers with two asymmetric centers if:
a. the corresponding configurations of both of their asymmetric centers are opposite.
b. the corresponding configurations of both of their asymmetric centers are the same.
c. the configurations of one of their corresponding asymmetric centers are the same, while the other asymmetric centers have opposite configurations.
Identify the relationship of the given structure with each of the following structures as enantiomers, diastereomers, or identical compounds.
Identify each of the given pairs as either constitutional isomers, enantiomers, diastereomers, or identical compounds.