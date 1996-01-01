18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
EAS:Nitration Mechanism Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following electrophilic aromatic substitution:
What is its major product?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
When aniline undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution in an acidic medium, the meta-substituted product is also formed. Explain why.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the product(s) formed when the following substituted benzenes undergo nitration.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the product(s) formed when the following substituted benzenes undergo nitration.
i) o-toluic acid
ii) m-cresol