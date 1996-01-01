Alkyne Hydration Practice Problems
Show the ketone that forms when each alkyne undergoes an oxymercuration reaction.
(a) 5-methylhept-1-yne
(b) 1,8-dicyclopentyloct-4-yne
Acid-catalyzed hydration of alkynes in the presence of HgSO4 produces ketones as products. Identify one possible alkyne which deviates from this rule and produces an aldehyde instead.
Show how the following synthetic transformation can be accomplished. Give the structures of all intermediates.
but-1-yne → butan-2-one
Oxymercuration-reduction is an excellent method for obtaining single compounds from the hydration of symmetrical internal or terminal alkynes. Draw the product of the oxymercuration-reduction reaction for the following compound:
1-pentyne
Oxymercuration-reduction is an excellent method for obtaining single compounds from the hydration of symmetrical internal or terminal alkynes. Draw the products of the oxymercuration-reduction reaction for the following compound:
2-pentyne