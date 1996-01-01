15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Patterns Practice Problems
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Patterns Practice Problems
8 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw all the possible spin states to show how the presence of five neighboring hydrogens results in a sextet (six peaks) signal for hydrogen.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the 1H NMR splitting pattern of the indicated hydrogen atoms in the following molecule.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the 1H NMR splitting pattern of the indicated hydrogens in the following structure.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the 1H NMR splitting pattern of the indicated hydrogens in the following compound.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the 1H NMR splitting pattern of the marked hydrogens in the given compound.
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the 1H NMR splitting pattern of the labeled hydrogens in the given compound.
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the 1H NMR splitting pattern of the marked hydrogens in the given compound.