22. Condensation Chemistry
Crossed Aldol Condensation Practice Problems
6 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the synthesis of the following molecule using cyclopentanone and any other reagent necessary.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the complete mechanism of base-catalyzed condensations followed by dehydration between formaldehyde and butanal.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the complete mechanism of base-catalyzed condensations followed by dehydration between p-nitobenzaldehyde and 3-methylbutanal.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the possible major product of base-catalyzed aldol condensation followed by dehydration between p-nitrobenzophenone and acetaldehyde.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the possible major product of base-catalyzed aldol condensation followed by dehydration between acetone and benzaldehyde.