Carbon NMR Practice Problems

(i) Draw all isomers of formula C 3 H 6 .

(ii) How many different signals are present in the 1H-NMR spectrum of each isomer?

(iii) How many different peaks can be seen in the 13C-NMR spectrum of each isomer?

(iv) An unknown compound of formula C 3 H 6 has one type of H and one type of C. Using this information, determine the structure of the unknown compound.