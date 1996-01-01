Carbon NMR Practice Problems
Structure elucidation is made even simpler with the help of the 1H NMR and the 13C DEPT spectra. Give the structure corresponding to the data below. [The identity of the carbons was determined using the DEPT experiment.]
C6H11BrO2 IR: 1735 cm ⁻¹
1H NMR δ 4.09 (t, 2H), 3.27 (t, 2H), 2.85 (t, 2H), 1.81 – 1.70 (m, 2H), 0.96 (t, 3H).
13C NMR δ 171.56 (C), 66.13 (CH2), 37.21 (CH2), 26.14 (CH2), 22.29 (CH2), 10.36 (CH3).
Give an approximate chemical shift for each indicated carbon in the molecule below.
Provide an approximate chemical shift for each indicated carbon in the molecule below.
Provide an approximate chemical shift for all equivalent carbon sets in the given molecule.
Give an approximate chemical shift for all equivalent carbon sets in the illustrated molecule.
Provide an approximate chemical shift for all equivalent carbon sets in the following molecule.
Assign each signal of the given compound's ¹³C NMR spectrum to the corresponding labeled carbon atoms.
Match the signals in the ¹³C NMR spectrum with the indicated carbons in the given molecule.
Determine the number of signals detected in the 13C NMR spectrum of the following molecule.
For the given compound, determine the number of signals in its 13C NMR spectrum and the signal with the lowest frequency.
For the given compound, determine the number of signals in its 13C NMR spectrum and the signal with the lowest frequency.
For the given compound, determine the number of signals in its 13C NMR spectrum and identify the signal with the lowest frequency.
Give a description of the compound's proton-coupled 13C NMR spectrum and the positions of the signals in relation to one another in the spectrum (from left to right).
The following proton-coupled 13C NMR spectrum reveals a structure with the molecular formula C 9H18O. Determine the identity of the compound.
The 13C NMR spectrum of compound A, which has the chemical formula C3H7Br, exhibits two signals. Compound B, an isomer of compound A, exhibits three signals. A triplet is located farthest downfield in the proton-coupled mode. Identify the substances A and B.
Sketch the spectra of the proton-coupled 13C NMR that would be obtained for 2,3-dibromopropanol.
Determine how we can distinguish 1,2-, 1,3-, and 1,4-dibromobenzene in 13C NMR spectroscopy.
In distinguishing 1-hexene, cis-3-hexene, and 3-methylene pentane, which is better, 1H or 13C NMR spectroscopy? Explain your answer.
How many signals appear in the 13C NMR spectrum of the compound below?
a. 8 signals
b. 6 signals
c. 5 signals
d. 12 signals
A sample of allyl chloride contained a significant amount of an impurity. The impurity was isolated using distillation technique and a 13C-NMR spectrum of the impurity was obtained.
If the molecular formula of the impurity is C3H6O:
(i) Give a plausible structure for the impurity.
(ii) Assign all peaks in the 13C-NMR spectrum of the impurity.
(iii) Explain how the impurity arose in the sample of allyl chloride.
A graduate student was synthesizing some 4-hydroxybutanoyl chloride in the laboratory. After the synthesis was completed, he isolated a different compound with an excellent yield. If the 13C-NMR spectrum of the product he isolated is shown below:
(i) Give a plausible structure for the product.
(ii) Assign all peaks in the 13C-NMR spectrum of the product.
A student tried to synthesize some cyclohexyl chloride in the laboratory by reacting cyclohexanol with one equivalent of sodium chloride in a large excess of concentrated sulfuric acid. Unfortunately, the synthesis was not successful, and after the synthesis was completed, the student isolated a compound of formula C6H10. If the 13C-NMR spectrum of the compound is shown below:
(i) Give a plausible structure for the product.
(ii) Assign all peaks in the 13C-NMR spectrum of the product.
(iii) To obtain a higher yield of cyclohexyl chloride, suggest modifications in the reaction.
There are three different isomers of dichlorobenzene. These isomers can be identified easily using 13C-NMR.
(i) Describe how the three isomers can be identified using 13C-NMR.
(ii) Explain why it can be difficult to distinguish the isomers using proton NMR.
(i) Draw all isomers of formula C3H6.
(ii) How many different signals are present in the 1H-NMR spectrum of each isomer?
(iii) How many different peaks can be seen in the 13C-NMR spectrum of each isomer?
(iv) An unknown compound of formula C3H6 has one type of H and one type of C. Using this information, determine the structure of the unknown compound.
Free-radical bromination of hexamethylbenzene produces one monobrominated product (C12H17Br) and four dibrominated products (C12H16Br2). Although GC-MS can separate these products easily, it is not easy to differentiate the dibrominated products by their mass spectra.
Write the structures of each bromination product, and explain briefly how 13C-NMR can differentiate them easily.