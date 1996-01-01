Aromatic Heterocycles Practice Problems

Shown below is the structure of p-triphenyl.









(i) If the heat of hydrogenation for p-triphenyl is 630 kJ/mol, and the heat of hydrogenation for an isolated alkene is 120 kJ/mol, determine the resonance energy of p-triphenyl.

(ii) Compare the resonance energy of p-triphenyl with that of three benzene rings and with that of naphthalene. Explain the difference in the resonance energies of p-triphenyl and naphthalene.

(The resonance energy of benzene and naphthalene is 150 kJ/mol and 252 kJ/mol, respectively.)