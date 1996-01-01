Hammond Postulate Practice Problems

Deuterium (D) is the hydrogen isotope of mass number 2. Deuterium shows almost identical chemistry to that of hydrogen, except that C−D bond is slightly stronger than the C−H bond by 5.0 kJ/mol, so that when a C−D bond is broken in a rate-limiting step, the reaction rate tends to be slower (as opposed to a C−H bond), an effect called a kinetic isotope effect.



When the chlorination of methane was compared to that of propane, experimental results showed that methane has a much larger isotope effect than propane. Consider the thermodynamics of the chlorination of methane and the chlorination of propane and explain this phenomenon using the Hammond postulate.