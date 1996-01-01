15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Mass Spect:Isotopes Practice Problems
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Mass Spect:Isotopes Practice Problems
7 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Apart from using the molecular mass, how else can you determine that the fragment peak at m/z 63 in the below-given mass spectrum for 1-bromo-2-chloroethane includes chlorine, not bromine?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A halogen is present in the molecule that produces the mass spectrum below. Which halogen is it?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the ratios for the M, M+2, and M+4 peaks for an alkyl chloride containing three Cl atoms.
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mass spectrum of a compound shows peaks at m/z = 27 (71%), 29 (100%), 108 (94.7%), and 110 (91.5%). Provide the name of the compound.