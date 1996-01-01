Lewis Structure Practice Problems
NaBH4 is a weaker reducing agent than LiAlH4. It can be used to selectively reduce aldehydes or ketones in the presence of esters, such as in the selective reduction of the ketone functional group of methyl 3-oxobutanoate. Write the appropriate Lewis structure for NaBH4.
Methyl diazoacetate decomposes to give molecular nitrogen and a carbene upon strong heating. Draw the appropriate Lewis structure of the carbene.
(A carbene is a molecule that contains a neutral divalent carbon atom with two unshared valence electrons)
Methyl diazoacetate
These two molecules CH3S(=O)H and CH3C(=O)H seem to have similar structures. However, the S atom of S=O bond in CH3S(=O)H adopts a pyramidal geometry, while the C atom of C=O bond in CH3C(=O)H adopts a planar geometry. Draw the Lewis structures for CH3S(=O)H and CH3C(=O)H with the appropriate hybridizations, and explain these observations.
For these compounds and ions H2C=CH2, H3CC≡CCHO and CH3NHCH2CN, write the appropriate Lewis structures, show the types of orbitals that overlap to form each of the chemical bonds, and determine the bond angle around each atom.
For each of the following structures [(CH3)2OH]+, HNC and (CH3)3NHBr, draw a Lewis structure with the appropriate non-bonding electrons and formal charge.
Write the appropriate line-angle structure for each of the following compounds HOCH2CH2COOH and CH2CHCHCHCOOCH3.
Write the appropriate Lewis structure for each of the following compounds CH3COCHCHCOOH and NCCOCH2CHO. Make sure to include all non-bonding electron pairs in your structures.
Write the appropriate Lewis structures for each of the following species HCHO, CH3C(O)CH3, H2SO3 and HNCO.
Write the appropriate Lewis structures for each of the following species NH2NHCH3, NHNCH3, CH3NH3Cl and CH3CH2CN.
Give Lewis structures and molecular formulas corresponding to the following line-angle structures.
Structure 1:
Structure 2:
Draw Lewis structures with the appropriate formal charges for these compounds and ions (CH3)2O—BCl3, H3CNH3+, NaOC(CH3)3, and (CH3)2C=OH+.
Write Lewis structures with the appropriate formal charges for these compounds and ions C2H5+, C2H5−, LiBH4, and KBH3CN.
Draw Lewis structures for the following molecular formulas: C2H4 (one double bond), C4H6 (two double bonds), and C4H6 (one triple bond). Mark all non-bonding electrons in each structure.
Draw the ionic compound that most likely forms between the metal magnesium and the nonmetal iodine.
We are given an incomplete structure and the remaining valence electrons. Complete the Lewis dot structure by connecting atoms with bonds and, if necessary, by adding lone pairs while keeping in mind that each atom must have a full octet.
From the given incomplete structure, illustrate the completed Lewis dot structure by placing bonds between atoms and placing the necessary lone pairs. Keep in mind that each atom must have a full octet.
We are given a framework of the arrangement of atoms in a structure and some of the valence electrons below. Complete the Lewis dot structure by placing bonds between atoms and lone pairs on atoms, if necessary. Keep in mind that each atom must have a full octet.
Carbenes, one class of reactive intermediates, are neutral species where a carbon bears a lone pair of electrons. Draw the Lewis structure of dimethyl carbene.
Determine the Lewis structure and the resonance structures of the compound.
Ethyl azide (C2H5N3)
For the following compound:
(i) Draw the appropriate Lewis structure.
(ii) Identify the type of orbital used by every carbon to make chemical bonds and estimate the bond angles.
CH3CN
For the following compound:
(i) Draw the appropriate Lewis structure.
(ii) Identify the type of orbital used by every carbon to make chemical bonds and estimate the bond angles.
HCOOCH3
For the following species:
(i) Draw an appropriate Lewis structure
(ii) Draw a structure that shows approximate bond angles.
(iii) Does it have a zero dipole moment?
CH2CHN2+
For the following compound:
(i) Draw the appropriate Lewis structure.
(ii) Identify the type of orbital used by every carbon to make chemical bonds and estimate the bond angles.
CH3COOH
For the species given below:
(i) Draw an appropriate Lewis structure.
(ii) Draw a structure that shows approximate bond angles.
(iii) State if it has a net zero dipole moment.
HClO3