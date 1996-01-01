Electronegativity Practice Problems
For each of the following molecules CH3Cl, CCl4 and C2H5OH, draw the appropriate Lewis structure, show how the bond dipole moments and dipole moments created by non-bonding pairs of electrons contribute to the molecular dipole moment, and estimate the magnitude of molecular dipole moment.
The S=O bond has a bond length of about 1.49 Å and a dipole moment of about 3.96 D. Determine the relative importance of the resonance contributors shown below using the above information.
Show the direction of the dipole moment for the following compounds, cis-1,2-dibromoethene and trans-1,2-dibromoethene. Determine which of the two compounds has the larger dipole moment.
Select all that correctly predict one compound with the higher molecular dipole moment in these pairs of compounds: Propyl chloride and propyl iodide, 1-chlorobutane and cyclobutane. Explain.
Explain why boron trichloride has a dipole moment of zero, while phosphorus trichloride has a dipole moment of 0.97 D despite the fact that B-Cl bonds are more polar than P-Cl bonds.
Select all sets that correctly describe the Lewis structure, the contribution of bond dipole moments and non-bonding pairs of electrons to the molecular dipole moment, and an estimation of the magnitude of the dipole moment for compounds CH2=NCH3, CH3OH and CCl4.
(1) Small molecular dipole moment. (2) Small molecular dipole moment.
(3) Large molecular dipole moment. (4) Small molecular dipole moment.
(5) Zero molecular dipole moment.
For each compound KCl, KOH, CH3CH2Li, CHCl3, LiOCH3, HCO2K, and CH4, classify the bonding as covalent, ionic, or a mixture of covalent and ionic.
Determine the degree of charge separation in the C=O bond of acetone if the bond length and the dipole moment are about 2.4 D and 1.23 Å respectively. How significant is the charged-separated resonance form in the structure of acetone?
Determine one set in which the direction of the dipole moments of each bond is from the left to the right.
Determine the nature of the solvent's polarity below as polar protic, polar aprotic, or nonpolar.
Determine, between the atoms of chlorine (Cl) and iodine (I), which has a larger atomic radius and which is more electronegative.
Determine the compound with the most polar bond and the compound with the least polar bond among the compounds below:
CsF LiCl H2 NaCl
State whether the given statement is True or False:
H2S is more polar than H2O due to the fact that H-S bond is longer than H-O bond.
Which atom in methyl chloride has the highest electron density, based on the given potential map?
Identify the compounds with polar covalent bonds from the list below.
H2C=CH2 CH3—Cl F—F H—F
Identify which of the following compound has the most ionic covalent bond character.
Using the electronegativities of the atoms, determine the direction of the dipole moment in the indicated bonds.
a. H3C—Cl
b. H3C—Mg
A carbon-carbon bond with varying hybridizations has a small dipole moment. In the specified bonds below, draw the direction of the dipole.
Draw the structure for the following molecule that shows the approximate bond angle around the N atom and describe the polarity of the molecule.
CH3CH2CONHCH3
Determine which of the following isomers with the molecular formula C2H2F2 does not have a dipole moment.
Determine the direction of polarity of the indicated bond in the following compounds, using the symbols δ+ and δ−:
a. H3C—CH2—OH
b. H3C—CH2—F
Determine the direction of polarity of the indicated bond in the following compounds, using the symbols δ+ and δ−:
a. F—I
b. HO—F
Determine which bond is stronger and why.
H3C—F or H3C—Cl
A) C-F bond is s stronger due to larger size and smaller electronegativity of F.
B) C-Cl bond is stronger due to smaller size and greater electronegativity of Cl.
C) C-F bond is stronger due to smaller size and greater electronegativity of F.
D) C-Cl bond is stronger due to bigger size and smaller electronegativity of Cl.
Which of the following organometallic compounds reacts most strongly with an H+?
A) CH3Li
B) CH3Na
C) (CH3)2Mg
D) (CH3)2Cu
Based on the electrostatic potential maps given below, explain why the potential map of pyrrole is more red in the center while the potential map of pyrrolidine is more red at the bottom.
Explain the difference in the potential maps for methyl chloride and methyl lithium in terms of color.
Determine which has a larger dipole moment: CHCl3 or CDCl3, based on the fact that hydrogen is more electronegative than deuterium.
Thin-layer chromatography was used to separate a mixture of alanine, phenylalanine, tyrosine, and serine. Rank the order of amino acid spots formed from top (1) to bottom (4) when the chromatographic plate was coated with ninhydrin solution and heated.
Identify the oxygen atom that has the greater electron density and write the possible product when the given molecule reacts with H+.
Which of the following compounds has the greatest tendency for nitrogen to donate an electron pair?