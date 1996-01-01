Molecular Geometry Practice Problems
There are four collinear atoms in hex-3-yne (CH3CH2CCCH2CH3). Draw its three-dimensional structure and circle all the atoms that are in a straight line with the triple bond.
Show the structure of cis-Cl-CH=C(Cl)-CH2CH3 with complete geometry around the double bond. Now, by drawing the trans isomer compare the number of coplanar atoms in both.
In most of the amines, the nitrogen has an sp3 hybridization with a pyramidal geometry having bond angles close to 109°. In contrast, the nitrogen atom in methanamide has sp2 hybridization and trigonal planar geometry with bond angles of 120°, approximately. Explain this unusual behavior.
Find out the hybridization and bond angles (approximately) of the central atoms in the following molecules. Also, draw their three-dimensional structures including lone pairs of electrons (if any).
a. HCOOH
b. (CH3CH2)3N
c. [CH3CH2NH3]+
Determine the hybridization of the central atoms in the given compound to predict their bond angles and geometry.
- CH2=N-CH3
Give the hybridization, bond angles, and geometry of central atoms in the following compound.
- Prop-1-ene, CH2=CHCH3
Provide the hybridization of each carbon atom and approximate the bond angles of the given molecule.
CH3CH2CH═CH—CH═CHCH3
Estimate the bond angles for the bonds mentioned below.
a. the H—C—N bond in HC≡N.
b. the C—C—N bond in CH3CH2NHCH3.
Indicate the hybridization and predict the approximate bond angles for each of the carbons in acetylene (HC≡CH).
Do the indicated sp3 carbons lie in the same plane as the sp2 carbons in the following molecules?
Identify which of the given species have 109.5° bond angles and which have 120° bond angles around their central atom.
a. AlCl3
b. CCl4
c. NH4+
d. BH3
Estimate the bond angles in the following.
a. tert-butyl radical
b. tert-butyl cation
c. tert-butyl anion
What orbitals are used in the bonding in AlH3? Also, describe the bond angles in it.
Keeping the resonance in mind, suggest the hybridization and geometry of the central atoms (only carbon and nitrogen) in the given species.